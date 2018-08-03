2019: PDP will field only popular candidates, Dickson assures party faithful

The Bayelsa State governor, Hon Seriake Dickson has said that only popular candidates will fly the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) flag in the 2019 general elections.

He therefore underscored the need for members of the PDP to work together, in building a cohesive and united PDP, rather than engaging in anti-party activities that, could undermine the party’s fortunes ahead of next year’s general election.

Governor Dickson, who made the call at a consultative meeting with stakeholders of the PDP in Government House, Yenagoa, stressed that, such acts were capable of affecting the chances of the party adversely.

A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr. Francis Ottah Agbo quoted Governor Dickson as stating that, if the PDP must win all elective positions from the state to the national levels, members must learn to build consensus with the party’s leadership in the state.

Describing the meeting as a family affair, Governor Dickson maintained that, the party remains supreme and called on all to place the party’s interest above personal ambitions to enable them succeed in the forthcoming elections.

The governor, who also pointed out that, they needed to take great care in selecting candidates that could win elections at all levels, however, acknowledged the fact that, only God chooses leaders.

He stressed that, the way of politicking for members of the PDP has to change, as they are a party in opposition, noting that, the party’s success or failure depends largely on their actions and comments about their government back home.

His words: “In the last two and half years, things have not been the way we have known them to be. In 2015, your party and your state have been in opposition, with the kind of government that you all know is at the centre. Yet, we have all managed to do what we have done in very trying circumstances and in an uncharted territory.

“There is no other governor of this state that has that experience of leading a party to a battle when you are in opposition and managing stability in the party, state and the government.

“I thank you all for the support and the prayers of all of you that have enabled me to lead the government of our party and also thank the state PDP chairman and Executive members for the stability in the party co-ordinated by experienced party leaders that have kept our party alive.

“For the first time since inception, our party is in opposition and that means that within the party, our way of politicking has to change to reflect the fact that you are in the opposition.

And we need to know that our party’s chances of success or failure depends on your actions and comments publicly about your government back home.”