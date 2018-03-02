2019: PDP lawmakers stage workout as APC endorses Gov. Lalong

Lawmakers on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in Plateau State, Wednesday staged a workout from the State House of Assembly’ chamber, following the endorsement of Governor Simon Lalong, by their All Progressives Congress (APC), counterpart to contest the 2019 elections.

The workout was led by the Minority Leader, Hon. Daniel Dem, who led the seven PDP members on a disapproval posture out of the chamber.

The APC lawmakers’ endorsement followed a motion on adjournment presented at the plenary by Hon. Ibrahim Baba-Hassan, Member representing Jos North-North constituency.

According to Baba-Hassan, the governor has done so well, hence the need for him to recontest so as to continue with the good works.

“We are happy and satisfied with the good works the governor is doing in the state.

“Therefore, we the 17 APC members of this House are passing a vote of confidence on him and calling on him to recontest come 2019,” he said.

Similarly, Majority Leader of the House, Hon. Henry Yunkwap, said the governor has performed credibly in area of equitable distribution of state resources.

He added that Lalong has delivered on the dividends of democracy through the Five-Pillar Policy Trust of his administration, hence should run for the office again.

“His appointments into various offices are not lopsided, but spread across board; all local governments in the state are carried along.

“He has introduced continuity in governance: he is continuing with all the uncompleted projects left behind by the past regime.

“So, we are calling on him on behalf of our constituents to recontest and continue with the good works,” he said.

On his part, Hon. Yusuf Gagdi, said his constituents have also mandated him to ask the governor to contest in 2019.

“My people have not heard, but have also seen and touched the dividends of democracy under this regime.

“So, they are calling on the governor, to declare his aspiration for 2019 in the next 30 days,” Gagdi said.

Our correspondent reports that out of the 24 Members in the Plateau State House of Assembly, APC has 17 Members while the PDP has seven.