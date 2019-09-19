The General Public AND ALL PROSPECTIVE CORPS MEMBERS are hereby notified that NYSC Portal would be opened on Monday 14th October 2019 for 2019 Batch “C’ SERVICE YEAR REGISTRATION.

Accordingly, all NIGERIAN FOREIGN TRAINED GRADUATES should register and upload all the required academic, professional credentials (where APPLICABLE) and travel documents.

While registering on-line, all FOREIGN TRAINED GRADUATES should choose any centre convenient for them where their credentials would be physically verified.

After registration, PHYSICAL VERIFICATION of all the credentials uploaded would take place in the centres SELECTED.

Please, note that only PCMs whose credentials are physically verified would be assigned with Call-Up Numbers and subsequently print Call-Up Letters.

It is therefore mandatory for all NIGERIAN FOREIGN TRAINED graduates who register

on-line for the 2019 Batch “C” Service Year to be physically present for physical verification of their credentials.

THE EXACT DATE FOR THE PHYSICAL VERIFICATION WOULD BE COMMUNICATED IN DUE COURSE.

Thank you.

Management