2019: North-East will give Buhari more votes than North-West – Sen Lawan

Leader of the Nigerian Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan (Yobe North) has said that the North-East geopolitical zone will surpass the North-West in supporting President Muhanmadu Buhari, to achieve his re-election next year.

Lawan, charged people of the zone to give all their votes to Buhari in 2019 in appreciation of what the Buhari -led All Progressives Congress (APC) government has done in developing the North East.

Lawan who played host to members of the North East Coalition for President Buhari in his office on Monday said ” northeast should produce more votes in 2019 than the northwest. We should give more votes to Buhari in northeast than the northwest”.

He charged members of the youthful coalition to mobilise people across party lines in their respective states to vote massively for Buhari so that the zone can witness more development in years ahead under Buhari presidency.

He also encouraged them to join any of the Muhammad Buhari Solidarity Groups and reach out to people irrespective of political party not to rigorously campaign but massively vote for the president.

He emphatically said “by 2019 this president will be returned in office till 2023 when another Buhari will be elected because Buhari is not a person but a movement, a phenomenon”

“I believe in Buhari, I believe in his ideas not as the senate leader but as Ahmad Lawan because Buhari is beyond the individual that live within the Aso Rock Villa, but an idea that must be propagated within and outside the country. Buhari is delivery of service in transparent and accountable manner”, he said.

Lawan, therefore said Buhari, the enigma should continue in office beyond 2023. “In 2023, another Buhari should come to office and it should continue like that”, he said.