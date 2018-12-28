2019: No individual can decide our fate, Abe tells Rivers APC

Like this: Like Loading...

The Senator representing Rivers South-East Senatorial District in the National Assembly, Senator Magnus Ngei Abe, has said that neither the future of the All Progressive Congress (APC), nor the fate of its members could be determined by an individual. This is as he stated that those who created crisis in the APC in Rivers State should admit their fault and apologize in order for the party to move forward. Abe who spoke in Port Harcourt on the state of the party expressed sadness over the current logjam the party in the state found itself, stressed the need for people to be able to take responsibility for their actions. He said: “There is no point doing something wrong that had totally destroyed the fabric of unity, the bonds of friendship, the mutual respect, the ability to work together that existed in the APC. “Somebody can just get up for no reason whatsoever and turn friends into enemies, turn brothers one against the other for no reason whatsoever. “Simply because people just want to show that they have power and even as they watch the destruction that they have left in the party, they did not even have the decency to have the courage to face up to what they have done and to say sorry and try to see whether they can bring people back again. “So for us to be able to move forward, people must have the humility to admit where they have failed, because if something is going well, who gets the credit? If something is going badly, who should get the blame?” Senator Abe continued: “Your faith, your future, your salvation cannot be determined by anybody. It will be determined by you and I know that all of us who are in this party, had suffered and sacrificed so much to build the APC in Rivers State. “We are ready to do whatever we need to do to put the party where it belongs, which is in the Brick House (Government House) of Rivers State. And nobody can stop you from achieving what God had destined for you, nobody. “So when you have failed in your responsibility as a leader to put people together, to improve their bonds of friendship, what you should do, is to admit that you have not done well and then have the humility to turn around and ask for help, there are people who can help you.” He stated that to continue to malign people, to raise up enemies against others could not help the party. Abe, who is a frontline Governorship candidate of the party in the State, explained: “I believe this party will be strong. I believe that our people are committed. I believe that they know exactly what they will like to have and I believe that in the fullness of time as we progress in what we are doing and it becomes clear who the real candidate of the All Progressives Congress in Rivers State. Senator Abe said he supported several people in politics, saying, “Everybody knows that I supported Rotimi Amaechi to become Governor and even as a governor. When he was trying to be governor, I was a supporter. I did not betray him as a supporter. “How can I betray myself when I want to become governor? Does that make sense? That is why when people hire hacks and you do not reason with them, they cannot even execute the assignment that they have been given, no matter how much that you give to them. “As Rivers people, we have clear options before us, whether to continue on a path that is clearly leading us to no way or to chart a new course, independent of those who will not like to see us make a progress. To chart a path that will offer every Rivers man and woman an opportunity to upgrade,” he said.