2019: NDDC partners organisations to set up emergency security centres in Niger Delta

Ahead of the much anticipated 2019 general elections, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), has said that it was taking measures to ensure that the security situation in the Niger Delta region which has enjoyed relative peace in recent times is enhanced and also measures put in place to ensure prompt response to security breaches in the region.Giving this assurance recently, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the commission, Mr. Nsima Ekere, hinted that the commission was in the process of collaborating with some organisation to put in place solid security network for the region.Also confirming the development, a reliable source in the Commission said that the NDDC boss, who is also the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Akwa Ibom State, had concluded plans with security consultants and specialists to create integrated security information and emergency management centres across the nine states of the region.According to the source, Ekere, whose tenure would expire in February, next year, is passionate about leaving a legacy of robust security behind for the benefit of the indigenes and the business community in the region, noting that his interest in the project is specially informed by the President Muhammadu Buhari determination to ensure that security in the country was at its peak and also because of his commitment to effective and efficient security network in the Niger DeltaHe said: “In view of the initiative, arrangements had been concluded with the consultants and specialists to build a security network that will help the business community and indigenes to have access to emergency lines to support information management and enhance quick response on the part of security agencies deployed to the troubled region.”“It is hoped that the initiative will go a long way in ridding the region of crime and violence,” the source added.According to the source, the security of countries that share boarder with Nigeria will also be enhanced, especially along the border areas with surveillance system across the border communities.Speaking on the development, a resident of Ikot Ubo in Akwa Ibom State, Mr. Udo Uso Udo, commended the government for the relative peace in the Niger Delta, noting that the NDDC was doing much to create a conducive environment in the region, explaining that there was, however, the need to create links between the security points and the communities for necessary information support.Udo added: “Mr. Nsima has been a tremendous blessing to Niger Delta people considering his efforts at ensuring that enduring peace is actualised in the region. The integrated security information and management centre initiative is a welcome development because it will provide needed links with security agencies for prompt response in the event of any security treat.”Also speaking, a Foreign investor based in Port Harcourt, in the Niger Delta, Richards Greene noted that the project is one of the laudable projects of the Ekere administration, “this will help the security agencies in the region to fight crime and violence and will be one of the success of Mr President whose topmost agenda is security of Nigerians.”A source close to the consultant for the project BNl and Telecom masters group with the foreign partner said this idea is based on three years of study of security situation in the region, adding that the foreign partners have already assured that they were ready to support the project with up to 30 percent of the equipment requirement for take-off.“Telecom masters group and BNI with the foreign partner will donate equipment worth millions to support NDDC and President Buhari’s security agenda for the region and the idea will create a two way communication between the people and the security agencies.”The source added that the project will help the communities to have an easy link with security especially among neighboring states, advising promoters of BNl to ensure that all hands are on deck to support Mr President and NDDC to o fight crime for the growth of business in the area.The source further informed that it is possible that the project will be launched in February because most of the security equipment needed have been ordered and the foreign partner are set to arrive in January.Confirming the development, a key figure in one of the organisations promoting the project, who will not want to be named, said, “before now I have done a study, if you are travelling from Akwa Ibom to Rivers, you will see that Nigeria police are doing so much, trying to protect the people, but what are the people doing when there is crisis. Who do they run to, you know I did a study in Akwa Ibom, in Rivers in Bayelsa and in all the Niger Delta states on why we have militancy and I discovered that we are not militants.The Niger Delta people, we are businessmen, we are entrepreneurs, out of 100% if only 2% or ½ % is involved in crime, it doesn’t mean that Niger Delta people are all so bad. So God gave me the idea of the Niger Delta Integrated emergency that it is possible for a Bayelsa man to relate information with an Akwa Ibom man and for Akwa Ibom man to talk to Cross Rivers, to pass information on crime, violence or issues of boundary dispute to the system and having passed that it is also possible for the information to be disseminated across to different networks, it is possible.