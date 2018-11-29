2019: Moghalu Challenges INEC, others On Transparency

The Presidential Candidate of Young Progressive Party, Kinglsey Moghalu has challenged INEC and Police on transparency and vigilance during the upcoming elections.

He also advised Nigerians not to be complacent during the elections, and be on the outlook for irregularities in the conduct of 2019 elections.

Moghalu, spoke on deepening democracy in Nigeria, at a retreat for Governors, organized by the centre for Value and leadership, in Abuja on Wednesday.

He reaffirmed his trust in INEC to conduct a free and fair election as well as the security operatives to act fairly, but he added he would closely monitor the process to ensure his votes and other Nigerians’ count.

According to him, the independence of public institutions like INEC and police was the only way to deepen democracy in Nigeria.

“The presidency have been created to appear all powerful, and when the police is always dependent on the presidency,

“I agree that INEC has improved considerably over the years, but We must trust at the same time Verify.

“I will be fully awake, I am going to be watching the vote closely on the Election Day,” he informed.

The YPP flag bearer also announced his disapproval of the zoning system, describing it as unconstitutional, and a system he would abolish when he assumes power.

The Vice President of CVL, Rasheed Adegbenro, on his part, reminded governors and political stakeholders, to play by the rules, in their all their conducts during the elections.