2019: Lamido visits Obasanjo

Former Governor of Jigawa State, Alh Sule Lamido on Monday paid a courtesy visit to the former President Olusegun at his Presidential library, Abeokuta, Ogun State.

Lamido who said the visit was a routine one condemned the level of Poverty in the country calling for immediate intervention from government.

He said poverty is written on the faces of many Nigerians, including the working class saying that the government need to look for ways to ameliorate the situation.

The situation of the country is best likened to that of journalists, all I can see on your faces and the larger percentage of Nigerians including the working class is poverty”.

The former Jigawa state governor said he visited the former President to seek his fatherly advice and guardians over his Presidential ambition but added that his take on Nigeria is what he could see on the faces of journalists and other Nigerians.