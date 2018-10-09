2019: Lagos PDP congratulates Atiku

The Lagos State chapter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) on Monday congratulated Alhaji Atiku Abubakar on his emergence as the party’s presidential candidate for the 2019 general elections.

The state Publicity Secretary of the party, Mr Taofik Gani, in congratulatory message in Lagos, described the victory of the former Vice-President as well-deserved.

He also said his emergence at the party’s convention on Sunday in Port-Harcourt reflected the confidence the party had in him to lead the country.

Gani, however, said though Atiku emerged as candidate, the real winner was the party, as the convention was conducted peacefully devoid of acrimony or violence.

“Indeed, the winner of the election is the party which ensured that the election went free, fair and credible that all the other contestants accepted the results and agreed to work with the winner in the general elections”.