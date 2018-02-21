2019: Lagos lawmaker urges Christians to get involved in politics for nation building

A Lagos lawmaker, Hon Tunde Braimoh, has urged Nigerians, especially Christians to participate in politics for nation building, saying “INEC won’t count prayer points, but votes.”

Braimoh, the Chairman, House Committee on Information Strategy and Security, Lagos State House of Assembly made the plea on Sunday at the Redeemed Christian Church of God’s (RCCG), Kosofe Lagos.

Braimoh, who was the Guest Speaker at the RCCG’s service organised to sensitise Christians on the essence of partaking in politics, spoke on “Christians and Politics”.

The News Agency in Nigeria (NAN) reports that the service was organised by the RCCG-Prince of Peace Zone- under the auspices of the Young Adults and Youth Ministry.

“Usually people don’t know how to be aware or get involved in happenings around them, you hear talks like, as a Christian, you should avoid politics so as to avoid participating in immoralities, but that won’t solve the problems in the country, whereas being Christians and solution providers, you must rise above primordial sentiments and try to proffer solutions.

“INEC won’t count your prayer points,” the lawmaker, representing Kosofe Constituency II said.

Braimoh urged all Nigerians to make efforts to build a great nation through participation in politics rather than apathy.

The lawmaker, who advised Christians to stop complaining, said Christians should drop the mindset of politics being a dirty game played by bad people.

He commended the church for choosing the topic and providing opportunity for others to get enlightened on importance for Christians to be part of politics.

The lawmaker, who talked on the place of religion in politics, described voting as both an art and science to install the kind of government people desired.

Braimoh added that God loves orderliness and appoints leaders and urged every Christian to be interested in politics.

“We mustn’t allow ourselves be led by people with bad intentions. We must always remember that the Nigerian government is a mirror of the Nigerian society,’’ he said.

He highlighted positive influences the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, who is a pastor in the RCCG has brought to the country.

According to him, the infrastructural development of Gov. Akinwunmi Ambode in the state is equally worthy of note.

Earlier, Pastor Shola Olayinka, the host pastor, who commended the Lagos lawmaker, said: “Christians for long have been shying away from politics. It is high time the children of God got involved in governance and electoral activities,” he said.

It would be recalled that the General Overseer of the RCCG, Pastor Enoch Adeboye has called on all members of the RCCG to join any political party of their choice.

The cleric also urged members to get their Permanent Voter Cards at their wards and participate in politics.