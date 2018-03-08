2019: Ja’faru eyes Candido’s seat, says APC has failed

A chieftain of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) in Gwagwa ward in Abuja Municipal Area Council AMAC, Alhaji Ja’afaru Alhassan Gwagwa, has declared his intention to contest for Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) chairmanship position in 2019 election.

Gwagwa, who made his intention known in Gwagwa community, at the weekend, told his numerous supporters that if elected, he would provide empowerment programmes for youths in the council, adding that his change mantra is for a positive one, not that of the APC.

He stated that his declaration was informed by the yearnings of his people, who saw leadership qualities in him and urged him to contest for the number one position in the area council.

The PDP chieftain explained that if elected into office, as the AMAC chairman next year, his first priority would be education, noting that education has always remained the bedrock of every development in any society.

“If elected as AMAC chairman next year, my first priority will be education. This is because education is the backbone of development all over the world. You will agree with me that without education, we might not be speaking the way we are speaking today. So, I believe that education is the future for our generation. So I must give more emphasise to education.”

He however advised his supporters to avoid hate speeches and name calling, or utter any bad word against other parties in their campaigns, but to be constructive in their messages, adding that it is only God that gives power to whom He desires.

He continued: I will advise my supporters to be peaceful in their campaigns. We are going play politics with maturity, understanding and without bitterness. Whatever we are doing with other parties, let peace prevail. Peace is everything and with peace you can gain everything. Without peace you cannot gain anything. So, for that reason, I believe that peace is the most important thing, especially in politics.”