2019: INEC won’t tolerate complicity of staff with political actors – Chairman

Like this: Like Loading...

As the nation inches towards the 2019 general election, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has resolved to pay particular attention to the conduct of its staff nationwide, including ad hoc staff engaged in election duty. The chairman of the Commission, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, said this is necessary in view of the fact that all officials of INEC must remain neutral in the discharge of their duties and committed to protecting the sanctity of the process. Prof. Yakubu made the declaration on Friday at the swearing -in ceremony of a new Secretary to the Commission, Mrs. Rose Oriaran-Anthony, held at the INEC headquarters, Abuja. He said the Commission “will not tolerate the complicity of staff with political actors or their agents to subvert the electoral process”. The chairman as well said the Commission will not register agents of political parties as election observers in the next round of polls. “For the 2019 General elections, the Commission has been inundated by applicants from several groups within the country for accreditation to observe the elections. “This is unacceptable to the Commission. Observers are neutral groups interested only in the process and not agents of political parties, candidates or campaign organisations. “The purpose of accrediting observers for election is a noble one intended to increase the transparency and openness of the process,” he added. Affirming the confidence of the Commission in the new Secretary, Yakubu said “the Commission has confidence in your ability to bring your tremendous desk and field experiences to bear on your new responsibilities”. He said as an affirmation of the independence of INEC, the Secretary and all other staff are appointed by the Commission without reference to any other person or authority. The new Secretary, Mrs. Oriaran- Anthony took over from Mrs. Augusta Chinwe Ogakwu who served from 2013 to 2018. Mrs. Oriaran- Anthony has served the Commission for 28 years, rising to become the Assistant Director responsible for Information and Publicity, the Deputy Director in-charge of civil societies, youth and persons with disabilities, Director and head of the Civil Society division and Administrative Secretary in-charge of Delta State.