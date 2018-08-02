2019: Igbo group warns against blood bath

A socio-political group, “Ochie Igbo” has said it wants the nation’s democracy preserved and not destroyed by some politicians even as political activities gather momentum ahead of the 2019 general elections.

It further charged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), political gladiators, supporters and electorate to be key players towards the success of the election and preservation of the Nigeria’s democracy.

In a statement signed in Abakaliki by its National President, Dr. Chuma Orji and Secretary, Mr. Theo Nwoba, the group said there was no alternative to democracy, rule of law and political emancipation of Nigerians in the country and Diaspora.

It warned against bloodshed in the 2019 general election saying “no ambition should equate with the blood of any Nigerian”.