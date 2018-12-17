2019: ICPC begins sensitisation campaign against votes buying in A’Ibom

Worried by allegations of votes buying in previous elections in Osun and Ekiti states, the Independent Corrupt Practice and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has concluded a one day enlightenment campaign to stem the tide ahead of 2019 general election in Akwa Ibom. The campaign which ended with a 23-point communiqué was organised in partnership with Youth Alive Foundation and UK Department for International Development to enlighten the public on dangers of vote buying in next year general election. The one-day sensitisation campaign which was implemented by Anti-Corruption And Transparency support Initiatives had participants drawn from representatives of political parties, Independent Electoral Commission (INEC),the Nigeria Police, Religious and Traditional institutions, National Orientation Agency (NOA),Non Governmental Organisations (NGO), Media and Community Development Associations. In his keynote address on “the psychology of vote buying and the implications in a Democratic process, the Chairman of Akwa Ibom State Traditional Rulers Council, His Royal Majesty, Edidem Ntoeng Udo Effiong Akpan Inyang highlighted the danger of vote buying to include selling of public conscience with the consequence of enthronement of government against the wish and true conscience of the people. In another panel discussion on different topics such as Electioneering process and conduct of Election; international best practice, Fair and Credible Election in a Democratic system: process and procedures, The Role of the media, civil society and other oversight Agencies in the conduct of Free, Fair and Credible Election, the resource persons explained that vote buying is an aberration to democratic process and should be avoided and condemned by all. The resource persons also observed that if the electorates reject money brought by politicians to buy their votes, politicians will not force them rather they will know that electorates are not interested in money but credibility. “The electorates should not vote for monetary gains but performance and good leadership,” they said. Isaac Job, Uyo