2019: Group condemns party primaries as unconstitutional

The leadership of the Not Too Young To Run Movement on Monday, condemned the recent party primaries stating that the exercise was characterized by a lot of constitutional violations.

The group also revealed that the principles of fairness, democracy and inclusiveness which were the core of the electoral Act of 2010 as amended were thrown to the wind during the exercise.

In a statement released in Abuja on Monday, the Youth group said it monitored the process, and observed a number of deliberate tactics used by political party leader to exclude mainly youths and women from the primaries.

They described as “undemocratic the imposition and substitution of candidates by party leaders as a grave injustice to electorates whose choice of leaders will be limited to individuals who fraudulently emerge as party candidates”.

A member of the movement, Cynthia Mbamalu stated that “Reports from Bauchi state after winning majority of votes during the primaries was substituted with another aspirant who had a lesser share of the votes cast.”

She said the reports also revealed denied young aspirants party nominations forms and omitted their names after purchasing nomination forms.

“Some of the young aspirants were told with no regard to democratic principles that they could not purchase the party tickets because there were already anointed candidates or preferred choice of candidates.

“We have more report of this incidence from young aspirants who intended to run under the APC in Kano, Ogun and Zamfara states and aspirants under the PDP in Kano and FCT, Abuja and another who intended to run under the APGA in Abia and Anambra states.

Earlier the group had demanded a price limit to nomination forms to encourage the participation of young aspirants and women, stating that the form for Presidency should be pegged at N2 million.

In spite of the setback at the primaries, the group disclosed that the No Age Limit bill passed earlier this year has increased the number of youth aspirants that emerged during the primaries compared to previous elections.

And in a fresh demand, the youth group urged political parties to ensure that the grievances of young aspirants during the primaries are as a matter of urgency addressed.

It called for an end to money politics, vote buying and asked the electorate to shun and shame political parties who do not represent youth interests.