Patrick Okohue

The Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State and Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s Commissioner Nominee, Mr Joe Igbokwe, has said that the low Igbo votes in the state for President

Muhammad Buhari at the 2019 general elections was due to ethnicity, saying that the Igbos had sentiment for the opposition party, People Democratic Party (PDP) because its running mate was an Igbo man.

Igbokwe, who appeared before the 16 man screening committee of the Lagos State House of Assembly at the Assembly Complex, Alausa, Ikeja, explained that there was no way the APC could get much votes from the

Igbo concentrated areas in the state during the last presidential elections as the PDP was smart to have slated former governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi, as Alhaji Abubakar Atiku’s running mate.

The APC Publicity Secretary added that before the general elections, the Igbos in Lagos had made it known publicly that they would not vote for the APC at the presidential election, but that they would for Sanwo-Olu at the governorship election.

“The Igbos in Lagos State were moved by Peter Obi to have voted enmasse for the PDP at the presidential election in the last general elections. They made it known publicly that they won’t vote for President Buhari because of tribalism. They assured Lagos APC of their votes and which they fulfilled by voting for APC in the governorship election.

“Ethnicity and tribalism will not take us anywhere in this country. If I should have my way and become a president of this country, I will ensure that state of origin is total removed from our curriculum vitae and we will consider competence rather than where one comes from,” said Igbokwe.

While fielding questions from the screening committee, the Lagos APC Publicity Secretary, suggested that for the country to enjoy adequate power supply, there is need for the devolution of power generation between the Federal Government and state governments.

“For us to enjoy adequate power supply in this country, state governments should be allowed to generate power,” said Igbokwe

Speaking on the reasons Lagos experiences incessant building collapse, Igbokwe argued that people of the state and Nigeria at large lack maintenance culture, calling on Nigerians to always engage professionals than quacks.

“We must be ready to spend more money on foundation of our buildings because most of the collapsed buildings suffer bad foundation.”