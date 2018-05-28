2019: Fali Community, Adamawa vows to support Bindow’s second term agenda

The Fali Cultural and Community Development Association (FACCODA) of Mubi North LGA area of Adamawa state, has vowed to vote, work and support Governor Muhammadu Umaru Jibrilla Bindow in 2019.

The group made this known at a fund raising occasion through chairman, Cdre Usman Sali Bodes (rtd) while addressing journalists at NUJ Secretariat, the venue of the ceremony said Bindow is their Son from Mubi North is making them proud with his effective performance in delivering the dividends of democracy, and as such they will do anything within their power to bring him back in 2019.

He said the Governor has laid a structure of development in the state that has become a precedence for everyone coming after him as a Governor must follow to build in the ladder of development credence.

The guest speaker during the occasion, Sir J.P. Kaigama charged the people of Fali to support the present administration under the leadership of Bindow because is people driven.

“Bindow has done a significant job in the area of infrastructures, go to Mubi, is now a new town already, you can go round the state with the scarcity of funds all the country this Man is doing this, he need a support to Carry on in 2019.” Kaigama said

He reminded them on the need of steady nurturing cultural norms of Fali nation because of its rich values cannot be overemphasis in the area of socio economy growth and peaceful coexistence for unity and progress of the country.

According to him Fali Land is endowed with so many adventurous traditional costumes, land and historic tourist areas that need to be explore, calling on the government to help in reviving cultural heritage of the people of Adamawa state.

The occasion which was aim to raise 95 million Naira for the building of a Fali civic centre in Yola and to buy traditional costumes in order to sustain the historic norms and values of the people that’s fast eluding them.

The Senator representing Adamawa North and the Chief Launcher, Mrs. Binta Masi praised the good initiative of the people of Fali and call on other tribes in the State to immolates their noble Course, an effort in making sure their history and norms are sustained.

Binta narrate the historic unity between Michika and Fali dates back to decade of years when the helds their cultural days together until of recent because obvious reasons to sustain each tribe’s cultural beliefs.