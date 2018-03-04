2019: Enugu APC passes vote of confidence on Buhari, SWC

The Enugu State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress, APC, weekend, passed a vote of confidence on the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration.

Similarly, the Party unanimously gave a good performance verdict on its State Working Committee led by Barr. Ben Nwoye.

A motion endorsing Buhari for a second term in office was moved by Mr. Sunday Eze Umabi and seconded by a former deputy speaker, Jonathan Chukwuma.

Earlier, a motion for a vote of confidence on the Nwoye-led leadership was moved by Mr. Felix Okafor and seconded by Prof. Ike Muonso.

Both motions were endorsed unanimously at the Enugu APC’s enlarged State Executive Council Meeting, which was held at the Party’s secretariat in Enugu.

Also at the event, famous Nollywood actor and the younger brother to the commissioner of housing, Kenneth Okonkwo, popularly known as Andy, declared interest to run for the governor of Enugu State.

The Enugu APC in their resolutions said having weighed all the options, supporting Buhari for a second term in office was not just the closest possible gateway to the Igbo presidency, but a political need of the moment.

They said what the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, leadership could not do for the South-East zone throughout its 16-year leadership was now being done by the APC government.

All the various speakers at the event, however, harped on the need for the party’s stakeholders to close ranks, put aside ego and work for its victory in the 2019.

They, however, rued the action of some party members, who they said were APC in the night and PDP in the day time.

In his speech, the Enugu APC chairman, Nwoye declared that for the party to move forward, he had forgiven anyone who offended him. He also begged that party members who he had hurt either by his words and actions should forgive him and join hands in moving the party forward.

While announcing that the party would field candidates in all elective positions in 2019, he said, “the Lion Building is our target, and in doing that, we must also make ensure that President Buhari gets the highest votes that will be case in Enugu State”,

“We have the power and all it takes to confront the PDP in 2019”, he added but cautioned against sabotaging the plans of the party by some members.

“If there is anybody here who will support the election of a PDP candidate, this is not place for you, you should leave us; what we want is purely candidates of APC extraction.

“We must drop our egos and focus on winning elections. In the interest of the party, I tender unreserved apology to those I may have offended by my words and actions. By the same token, I have forgiven those who offended me their conducts. These include those who filed false cases against me in the DSS, EFCC, courts, among others.

“We don’t have any further problem in Enugu APC; crisis is over. Our political enemies are in PDP, they are no in APC,” he said.

Speaking, Chime while stressing on the need for the members to embrace peace said, “APC doesn’t have the luxury of crisis.”

He hailed the decision of the APC NEC to extend the tenure of its leaders, noting that “it would have been the opportunity for enemies to scatter the party. As things are now, what is before us is more important.”

On the choice of the party’s guber candidate, he said it was necessary to choose candidates “who will lead us and bring results. I pray that we won’t have difficulty in choosing who will be our governorship candidate in 2019.”

“I join others in asking that the olive branch should be extended to everybody”, Chime said on the peace process.

Also speaking, the VON DG, Mr. Okechukwu lauded Nwoye for opening up the peace process by extending olive branch to all the members of the party.

Okechukwu, who said it was the way to go, added that now that the party was peaceful, members should focus on working hard not just to win Enugu but to give needed votes to President Buhari.

He said Buhari had demonstrated commitment towards the development of South-East through on-going road projects, the Second Niger Bridge, railway, among others, adding that the zone was also not left out in the government’s social welfare scheme.

“Ndigbo have hope in APC; if we support president Muhammadu Buhari to complete a two-tenure in 2023, Igbos will have golden opportunity to produce the president because equity and justice will be on our side,” Okechukwu said.

In a remark, Ezea said the olive branch to should be extended to all, noting that “the party should consider lifting the suspension of members who had shown enough remorse.”

On those who are not proud members of the party, he said, “we don’t want those who when we call a meeting like this they won’t come but then you go to Abuja, they claim to be leaders of APC; they should not take our destiny to negotiate their personal interest.”

Earlier, the guber aspirant, Okonkwo said he joined the race owing to the calls from his people.

“My people started the move; it is their move. I will be the governor of Enugu State in 2019,” he boasted.

The meeting was attended by former Enugu governor, Sullivan Chime, the Director-General Voice of Nigeria, Mr. Osita Okechukwu, former Speaker, Enugu House of Assembly, Rt. Hon Eugene Odo, APC 2015 guber candidate, Barr. Okey Ezea, South-East APC spokesman, Mr. Hyacinth Ngwu, among several others.