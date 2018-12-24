2019 Elections: PUP threatens INEC Chairman, Yakubu with contempt charge

The Peoples Unity Party (PUP) has threatened to file contempt charge at Federal High Court against the Chairman of the Independent Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu for refusing to issue the party a certificate of registration as ordered by the court. Chairman of party, Prince Egbosa Julius Emmionkpa disclosed this at the weekend after INEC refused to obey an order of the Court compelling the commission to issue the PUP with a registration certificate. Federal High Court sitting in Abuja presided by Justice Binta Nyako had on November 14, 2018 upon originating motion on notice dated September 14, 2018 and filed on September 17, 2018, made an order declaring the Peoples Unity Party (PUP), as having been registered as political party by the operation of the law. The Court also ordered that as a political party the PUP is competent to participate in the 2019 general elections. But two months after the Court made the order, the Independent National Electoral Commission, who refused to honour the court hearing summons surfaced in Court and asked the Court to set aside the default judgment obtained by the party. However, Justice Nyako affirmed the court’s earlier decision when INEC came to the Court seeking to set aside the same judgement. Addressing a press conference at the weekend on the development, the Chairman of Peoples Unity Party, Prince Emmionkpa said that the Commission had carried out its verification on the requirements for registration and found that PUP met all the requirements and it did acknowledged communicate same to the party but without releasing party’s certificate. He said that it is important for INEC to respect the Court judgment and release its certificate to enable the party contest the 2019 general elections. The Chairman alleged that the non release of the party certificate by INEC is a pointer that the commission is plotting to exclude PUP from 2019 general elections. He warned that an exclusion of the party will result in serious legal consequences that may mar the entire 2019 election. He advised INEC to release the party certificate and ensure that the contest is free and fair.