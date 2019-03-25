2019 elections: Islamic group admonishes losers not to seek redress in court

…condemns attack against Muslims

Benjamin Omoike

The Conference of Islamic Organisations, CIO, an umbrella body for various Islamic groups in Nigeria, has admonished all those who lost out of elective positions in the last general elections not to seek redress in the courts of law, but to allow peace reign because, according to them, ‘it is Allah who enthrones and dethrones’.

The group equally condemned attacks, especially in recent times against Islam and Muslims generally, both in Nigeria and abroad.

Addressing journalists on Monday at a press conference on the state of the nation at the Bagauda Kaltho Press Centre, Lagos State Government Secretariat in Alausa, Ikeja, Chairman of the group, Sheikh Abdur-Rahman Olanrewaju Ahmad, who was represented by Sheikh Abdur-Rahman Adangba, said: “On the past election, many have expressed different views.

While the election was adjudged as being peaceful by many, others say it is not. For us, we want all politicians to know that it is only Allah that makes one a winner. Sometimes, defeat can be a blessing in disguise. We congratulate the winners and appeal to the victorious losers.

“Indeed, this is another trial from Allah. They should remember that they will give an account both on earth and in the hereafter. Nigerians have put a lot of responsibilities on them (winners).

They cannot afford to fail or make people regret voting their parties. They must work tirelessly as a team to deliver and make sure people enjoy the effects of governance and dividends of democracy.

Also, they must reciprocate the gesture with more life-touching projects,” he said.

He specifically congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari, his Vice, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo and Mr. Babajide Olusola Sanwoolu together with Dr. Kadiri Obafemi Hamzat of Lagos State on their victories.

Sheikh Ahmad added that they should see their victory as yet another opportunity to consolidate their efforts in the fight against corruption.

“Sanwoolu and Hamzat should see their victory as a call to service and not a right. It is a privilege that must be well utilised. We encourage that those that lost should have a large heart and give up on litigation.

It is only Allah that enthrones and dethrones. For the benefit of all, the losers should kindly accept defeat in good faith and enjoin peace.

“They should shun comments and utterances capable of leading to violence, riot or hate. The blood of any Nigeria is not worth their emergence.

“Politics should not be a reason to cause crisis or hatred among kinsmen or faithful of the same faith, and even different religion. Politicians should eschew violence. They should not use politics to divide us on the basis of religion and ethnicity.

“Also, political parties should show ethics and be decent in their reactions. It is not fair that the same parties that praise INEC in one state would abuse INEC in others.

We commend the Lagos State Government for maintaining peaceful co-existence. Despite the political differences, all ethnic nationalities should reciprocate by maintaining peace,” he said.

On the marginalisation of Muslims, he urged the President and governors to be conscious of appointments so that all agitations will be represented.

He stressed that it will not be fair that a particular state or region is given preference over others so as to repose the confidence of all and sundry.