2019 Elections: Gov Sani-Bello, harps on maintenance of law & order

As the 2019 general elections approach, Niger State Governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani-Bello has call on Nigerlites to keep their political differences aside in order to maintain law and order. Governor Sani-Bello made this call at the closing ceremony of the 10th annual Nupe Day festival held at the Wadata Palace, Bida on Saturday. “The 2019 general election is coming; I like to appeal to each God-fearing and loving Nigerlites to please maintain law and order regardless of party or political affiliation. “We must act as our brother’s keeper regardless of the election results and ensure that we maintain and conduct the election in a peaceful manner. In a statement, Chief Press Secretary, Jibrin Baba Ndace said Gov Sani-Bello who emphasized that Niger state belonged to Nigerlites urged stakeholders not to tallow political differences to get between them. ” Niger State is our only home, we must not allow our political difference to get between us as we have no better home to live than Niger State”, he said The Governor who commended Etsu Nupe for promoting Nupe cultural values described Nupe culture as one of the rich cultural heritage that has stood the taste of time. He urged the Etsu Nupe to continue to maintain the culture of the entire Nupe Kingdom as it was one of the reasons that the Nupes were discipline, respectful and encourages peaceful co-existence. According to him, the maintenance of the Nupes tradition was what should be emulated by other kingdoms. Earlier, the Etsu Nupe and Chairman, Niger State Council of Traditional Rulers , Alh Yahaya Abubakar said that the reason behind the Nupe Day which started in 2009 was to bring all Nupe speaking together to further entrench their culture. The Etsu Nupe urged Nupes to uphold their cultural values of respect, discipline, hard work, loyalty wherever they were. He added that it was an avenue for them to identify with one another and fraternize. The emir thanked the governor for the role he played towards the success of the event. The Chief of Army Staff, COAS, Lieutenant General Tukur Yusuf Buratai received Nupe Land (Kin Nupe) Special Public Service Award. Three persons out of the six selected for turbaning were available. Those turbaned were: Prince Goddy Jeddy Agba as Dan Jarin Nupe, Gen Mohammed Ibrahim Gana (rtd) was turbaned as the Dan Magayakin Nupe and Rajab Abdulrahaman Naibi was turbaned as the Wazirin Hasken Nupe. Those that were not available for their turbaning were: Prof Benedict B. Ayade, Governor of Cross River as Dan Jagaban Nupe, Asiwajo Bola Ahmed Tinubu the national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the Sangiko of Nupe and Wilfred Chukwuma Okeke the Dan Kasan Nupe.