2019 election: Unity, weapon to crush PDP in Bayelsa – Timipre Sylva

Former Governor of Bayelsa State and leader of the All Progressive Congress (APC), in Bayelsa state, Chief Timipre Sylva, has restated that the only weapon that will help the party wrestle power from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state is unity of purpose.

He proclaimed that the party in the state will clear all three senatorial seats, five house of Representative and 19 from the 24 House of Assembly seats.

Sylva, who averred that all aspirants for the party primaries in the state were very qualify to win elections but only one, will be elected at each constituent, noting that the best will emerge as candidates of the party to contest in the forthcoming general elections.

He stated this yesterday while addressing major stakeholders, party faithful, aspirants and members of the party before the commencement of the primary exercise at the party secretariat in Yenagoa.

The former Governor stated that the task to build a consensus was difficult because all the aspirants are suitable and well breed politicians that are loved by the people, adding that the set time has come to overrun PDP and chase them out of the state.

He maintained that the political opponents are not within the party but the PDP and other political, adding that if it’s mistaken that their political opponents are within then they’ll all scatter and divide.