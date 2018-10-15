2019 Election: PDP panicking over imminent defeat – APC

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has said that in the face of imminent defeat in the forthcoming 2019 general elections, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in its desperation to remain in the reckoning of the electorate, has resorted to falsehood and propaganda against the ruling party’s leaders in Akwa-Ibom state particularly and the country generally.

The ruling party said it viewed PDP’s wild and unsubstantiated allegations against former governor of Akwa-Ibom State, Senator Godswill Akpabio, Atuekong Don Etiebet and the 2019 APC governorship candidate, Obong Nsima Ekere as one of the falsehoods and propaganda by the PDP.

The PDP had alleged that the APC chieftains were planning to foment violence in the state in order to ensure the postponement of the forthcoming elections saying that the allegation itself is a classic case of the aggressor playing the victim to cover up his misdeeds.

But the APC in a press release through its acting spokesman, Yekini Nabena on Sunday said since the issue is security, “we may as well expose the PDP and their leaders in Akwa Ibom state for who they are: purveyors of violence.

We are aware of several petitions in the office of the Inspector General of Police against the PDP National Legal Adviser, Barr. Emmanuel Enoidem, a former commissioner in Governor Udom Emmanuel’s administration.

“In the petitions, the PDP National Legal Adviser is alleged to have sponsored cultists and militant gangs that have gone out of control in Etim Ekpo, his home local government area and neighboring Ukanafun.

The activities of these cultists have resulted in several deaths in the last three years and displaced many families who now live as displaced persons in Iwukem.

“The Governor Udom Emmanuel-led administration has ensured the cover up of the security crisis despite the increasing number of deaths and displacements.

This is no longer acceptable. The PDP administration in the state must accept its failure to provide security in the state.

“It is silly that the PDP ascribes the current spate of violence to APC when it’s the APC members that are at the receiving end.

It is on record that a day after Senator Akpabio joined the APC, his home was attacked by gun-wielding who shot into his compound.

The numerous cases of politically-motivated attacks against APC party supporters, members and leaders in the state are in the public domain and have been well-reported”.