2019: ‘Don’t be used as thugs by politicians, Ahmadu Ali tells youths

Former chairman of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Ahmadu Ali on Thursday advised youths not to allow themselves to be used for political gains by office seekers in next year elections.

He advised them to take their fate in their hands and involve in gainful venture rather than allowing themselves to be used as canon folder by politicians.

The former minister of education said irrespective of the situation of the country, youths can do something to better their lots and the country.

According to him, former leaders such as, Gen Yakubu Gowon (rtd), held positions of responsibilities at their youthful age and they succeeded in dissipating their energies to the development of the nation.

Dr. Ali gave the admonition while responding to comments on his personality on the occasion of the launch of a biography titled ‘ The Many Colours of a Rainbow in commemoration of his 82nd birthday celebration at the Shehu Musa Yar’ Adua Center, Abuja.

“As 2019 is around the corner, you have to work hard for this country. Don’t just walk the streets and be used as instruments in the hands of politicians, don’t be canon folders in their hands. Work hard”, he said.

In his opening address as chairman of the occasion, former president Dr Olusegun Obasanjo who gave historical relics of his military and political relationship with the celebrant said both of them have collaborated and cooperated on many occasions for the progress of Nigeria.

Describing Ali as a political technocrat whose tenure as the national chairman of the PDP brought stability to the party said “what we’ve been able to achieve in the party was partly due to Ahmadu Ali’s loyalty not to me as a person but to our party and the nation”.

The Father of the Day and former Head of State, Gen Yakubu Gowon (rtd) who relished on his days together with the celebrant at Barewa College, Zaria described Ali as a very good boxer and a brilliant student.

He said Ali did well as a Federal Commissioner of Education and as pioneer Director of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).

“He worked for me as director of NYSC as . a versatile young man. Thank you very much. You did exceptionally well and I must say that what you did has made Nigeria better. He served the nation well in various capacities”, he said.

The occasion was graced by eminent personalities in the Obasanjo administration including party loyalists, former governors and public office holders.

They include; former caretaker chairman of PDP, Dr. Ahmed Makarfi, former ministers Prof Jibril Aminu and Bala Kaoje, former secretary of PDP, Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola, Dr. Sharah Jubril, former governors Shehu Shema,Ibrahim Idris and wada Idris,Chief Akin Osuntokun and Chief Dola Akamode among others.