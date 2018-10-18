2019: DODEM world-wide frowns at alleged campaign of calumny against Senator Abe

The Door-2-Door Democratic Movement (DODEM) has condemned what it termed campaign of calumny against Senator Magnus Ngei Abe, the 2019 governorship candidate of a faction of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Rivers State by Chief Eze Chukwuemeka Eze, a chieftain of the party.

In a statement signed by the President-General of DODEM, Dr. Terry Bagia, the movement described as unfortunate the alleged plethora of campaign of calumny, cheap blackmail, and naked lies said to have been incessantly hurled against Senator Abe.

Referring particularly to an article published by an APC chieftain, Chief Eze Chukwumeka Eze, Dr. Bagia stated: “Against this backdrop, I make bold to tell all Rivers people, and by extension Nigerians, to be strong and steadfast in our collective struggle against impunity and leadership by imposition.”

Chief Eze had in an article circulated in the media last week alleged that the governor of Rivers State, Barr. Nyesom Wike was using Senator Abe to destabilise the APC in the state.

He stated that the only root of the grouse that Chief Eze had against Senator Magnus Ngei Abe was that he stood his ground against the special interests that were “committed to their ill-fated mission of subverting the will of the people of Rivers State.”

The DODEM President-General claimed that the judgment delivered by Justice Chinwendu Nworgu on 10th October, 2018, was the sledge hammer that sent “the enemies of internal democracy panting like demented fowls. They cannot arm-twist justice.”

Describing Senator Abe as a world class politician, Dr. Bagia stated that the Senator dwarfed most Bishops and Apostles in upholding the virtues of truth and integrity. “All your attempts to tie our political enigma (Magnus Abe) to Governor Nyesom Wike fly in the face of reason.

“If it is true that Governor Wike is an enemy to you and your paymaster, Senator Magnus Ngei Abe has opted not to inherit your enmity. When the time for political contest between Senator Magnus Ngei Abe and Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike will come up in 2019, it will be res ipsa loquitor (the fact will speak for itself).

“Senator Magnus Abe has an unquestionable loyalty to the party of change – All Progressives Congress (APC).

“Chief Eze and his co-travellers’ reckless disregard for the judiciary can never take anything away from the position of the law. The justice system has declared their sham indirect primary elections null and void.

Why must they opt to cry over spilt milk instead of going to appeal. All their lies about the candidacy of Tonye Patrick Cole is mere distraction and a failed attempt to bamboozle the handful of the unsuspecting blind followers of Chief Eze and his co-travellers’ pay-masters, he said.

Dr. Bagia continued: “Rivers APC know who they want to fly the flag of the party in the 2019 elections. And they have spoken in unequivocal terms through the land-mark free, fair and credible direct primary elections as approved by the APC’s National Executive Committee (NEC).”