2019: Christian groups endorse Ambode for second term

Ahead of the 2019 gubernatorial election in Lagos State, Christian Associations in the state, at the weekend endorsed the state governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, for a second term in office.

The associations stressed that the achievements recorded by the Ambode administration demanded that he should be re-elected to boost Lagos’ global status.

Announcing the endorsement at the bi-annual public lecture held in Ikeja, the National Chairman, Christian Conscience Group, Elder Enoch Ajiboso, explained that they had no option than to endorse Ambode since, according to him, heavenly signs pointed towards him.

He said: “Since almighty God has endorsed him, so, who am I not to do same. Who is that Christian that wouldn’t endorse Ambode. And if you have a preferred candidate for the seat, please bring him out and see what would happen during election.

“We are using this medium to express our desire that this governor, who had done well by the guidance of God, should return. He has done a lot across the state. And we all can attest to it that things have changed for the better in Lagos.”

At the lecture themed: ‘Matter Arising in Political Landscape of Nigeria: The Church Response’, held in Ikeja, organised by Christian Conscience Group, Ajiboso stated that the essence of their gathering was to appreciate God for the governor He has bestowed on Lagos.

“The essence is to come together as Christians and acknowledge the goodness of God under an umbrella, for giving us a true child of God as governor, Akinwunmi Ambode. We thank God for his life and to let heavens know that we appreciate the lord.”

Also the Chairman of Christian Associations of Nigeria, Professor Alex Bangbola, argued that the Ambode administration had introduced strategies that aided religious harmony in Lagos.

“All is well in Lagos. While some experience religious issues, we have been enjoying harmonious relationship among the faiths in the state.

“At the NIREC level, we solve all problems before they escalate. We appreciate what our God is doing in the state.

“The reason why Lagos is enjoying peace is because all the faiths in Lagos are praying fervently for Lagos,” he said.

Also, the guest lecturer, Rev. Wilson Badejo, described achievements recorded by the administration as second to none and told the gathering that with the present realities in the state, God is absolutely in control.

In attendance were all Christian denominations in the state.