2019: Christian group call on Buhari, Atiku to respect sanctity of life

Christian group in Nigeria and the diaspora has called on president Buhari and the opposition party flag bearer Atiku Abubakar to respect the sanctity of life should any of them emerge as the next president come 2019.

The group under the aegis of Coalition of Christian Groups For Good Governance (CCGG), made the call in a communique at the end of it election to elect new executive members recently.

The communique signed by the National Secretary, Bola Alawode and a copy made available to our correspondent in Jos, instructs that the country’s next president must have an all 11 point attribute as prescribed by the group.

“Our Eleven-point Attributes of an Ideal President for Good Governance is in the public domain, as it has been given wide coverage in the print and electronic media”.

However one of the attributes outlined in the communique posited that “Nigerians are solely interested in political candidate’s ability and capacity:

their plan on ensuring the sanctity of life, providing safety and security to life and properties, providing mass employment to all (especially our teeming youths), advancing improved healthcare, ensuring affordable quality education, engendering inclusivity and other laudable policies”.

Earlier, the Christian body elected one of Nigeria’s finest, the immediate past Youth President of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Engr Daniel David Kadzai, as its new President.

Also among the elected executives are Bola Alawode as National Secretary, Rev Mathew Yunanah, Treasurer and the National Publicity Secretary Amb. Perry Ndubusi, respectively.

Consequently, the group has ratified a proposal to organize an All-Christian Groups Summit (ACGS) in each of the six geographical zones in Nigeria within the next three months.

Our correspondent reports that the Christian body reviewed the State of the nation and the presidential candidates that emerged from different political parties, with the view to forming strategic partnership that will engender good governance in Nigeria.