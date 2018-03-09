2019: Buhari’s delay, reluctance puts APC on edge

…President doesn’t want his early declaration halt governance- Source

Anxiety is now trailing the reluctance of President Muhammadu Buhari to declare his intention to seek for reelection in 2019 as the development is creating unease within the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The President’s inability to declare his intention is causing disaffection in the party which is a fresh and first time tenant at the nation’s prestigious seat of power, the Aso Rock Villa.

The situation also make it difficult for other presidential candidates in the party to declare their intention as none of them is bold enough to signify his desire to run for the coveted seat.

The Daily Times recall that some governors and party stalwarts recently visited the President in his home in Daura, Katsina State to solicit for his intention to declare his continuation for second term by contesting the 2019 general election but the president responded that he was still making consultations within and around the party and will make his intention known at the right time.

But President Buhari, who is known for prudence and principle on the other hand, wants everything to go through due process as usual.

As the godfather and leader of the party, his body language is said to be scaring other party members who have the intention of declaring their candidature.

Former governor of Kano State and Senator representing Kano Central in the Senate, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, who contested the Presidential primaries in 2015 and lost seems to be still interested in the number one position.

Also, the incumbent governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Tambuwal, who is younger, more charismatic and active is interested but could neither declare his intention for fear of backlash.

All efforts made to reach the APC National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, proved abortive as his phone was not reachable at press time.

But a party stalwart at the APC national secretariat, who doesn’t want to be mentioned, told our correspondent that President Buhari is just been tactical in declaring his interest.

He said, “There is a gang up against President Buhari to re-contest but his intention is that he doesn’t want governance to collapse at his early declaration. I bet you, if Buhari contest today, he will win the election even with any number of people contesting against him.

“His intention not to change his cabinet members is for sake of proper accountability from each of them at the end of the tenure. However, any minister is free to leave the cabinet to contest election or resign on his accord.”

The source also said the issue of tenure elongation in the party’s National Working Committee is a pointer to 2019 general election. The elongation has already attracted court action.

“I repeat, President Buhari’s non-declaring consent is to enable his government not to collapse”.