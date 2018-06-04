2019: Buhari’s comment on youths counterproductive –Group

The call by President Muhammadu Buhari, on the youths not to participate in the 2019 general elections has been described as counterproductive, anti youth and a deliberate policy thrust of the APC led government to shoot the youths out of politics.

This is coming even as the major opposition party, PDP has described the Buhari’s call on the NotTooYoungToRun group not to come into politics untill 2023 as anti youth and abuse of politics.

National Coordinator, Generation Next Movement GNM, Olusola Afuye, in a statement in Abuja on Friday, explained that the political space is large enough to accommodate all interest groups challenging the president to open the space and allow all Nigerians to participate in 2019.

According to Afuye, Buhari’s appeal is a misplacement of priority, adding that the president should come out and test his popularity if he Buhari has not over stayed his usefulness in the administration of the country.

He said the president’s appeal is not only unacceptable, unlawful, undemocratic but a clear confirmation of his disdain belief that the Nigerian youths are lazzy.

“We want Nigerians, particularly, the youths, to see the President Buhari’s position as a reflections of the APC policy designed not to allow our youths the opportunity to aspire to any position of authority at all levels in the country.

The APC still want to apply use and dump approach by depriving, frustrating the youths from the front line participation”, Afuye declared.

“It is unimaginable for a President to sign a law and immediately seek to suspend it. Buhari’s posture and attempts to talk down, intimidate the youths from contesting against him in 2019 shows that he is not in support of the Not Too Young To Run law and only assented to it because he is left with no other option under the 1999 Constitution (as Amended to assenting to the bill.

“We in Generation Next Movement admonished all Nigerians to be alert and wary of body language of the president, APC traps and the Presidency will set to scuttle the quest by the youths to participate and aspire in the democratic process in 2019.

“The Nigerian youths have come of age; and are free, under all political structures to contest for any position, including the office of President in 2019 general elections.

“We therefore calls on all Nigerians and the youths in particular to support PDP to return the country to a society where where children of school age can go to school, where nigerians will stop selling their children to feed, pay rents, and pay hospital bills amongst others”.

“Be wise to note that President Buhari and the APC have nothing to offer the nation at large. The youths should spare no thoughts in jettisoning all support for President Buhari and the APC in their 2019 reelection bid”.

GNM as a National vehicle to drive the participation of the youths in politics is optimistic that PDPunder the inestimable leadership of Prince Uche Secondus has given birth to GENERATION NEXT MOVEMENT to demonstrate the goodwill, willingness and readiness of the party to mainstream and integrate the unequal potentials of young Nigerians in all spheres of live .to take over leadership and contribute to nation building.