2019: Buhari made an empty speech, he has nothing to offer – Rivers guber aspirant

The Governorship candidate of the All Blending Party (ABP), in Rivers State, Hon. Prince Allison, has described the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign flag-off in Uyo, Akwa-Ibom State, as a mockery of President Muhammadu Buhari, saying that the president has nothing to offer Nigerians.Allison said that the empty stadium by the crowd showed how much Nigerians now begrudge the President “over his failures” in governance, adding that Buhari’s claims on security, corruption and economy was all falsehood.The ABP guber candidate, who spoke through a statement and a copy made available to our correspondent, also said that “Nigerians were alarmed when Mr. President claimed that the nation was secured under his rule, when there are killings and daily bloodletting in various parts of our country.“President Buhari further embarrassed his office on his claims of commitment towards the war against corruption when he was surrounded at the podium, by individuals who are facing corruption allegations, including the Director General of his Campaign, Rotimi Amaechi, the APC National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, his South South Zonal Director, Godswill Akpabio, and a host of others.“The people are tired of both APC-led government and the PDP: what we saw in Uyo shows that with their money they still can’t get the heart of the people.“What the people need is a younger, vibrant leader who can create jobs, who can invest in the lives of the people, a leader who values the lives of its citizens. Governor Wike is definitely not that leader, neither is the APC Rivers governorship candidate, Tonye Cole.“Tonye Cole is nothing but a puppet in the hands of the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, and cannot be trusted.“I am what the people need, the youths and the elderly keep praying and assuring me of their votes. I want to tell Governor Wike that the number of people he has in his ‘Operation Deliver Your Wards Team’ is the only votes he will get come 2019.“Wike used same tactics in 2015, the people blindly followed him, but the people know better now and politics have gone beyond that. I dare the APC and PDP for a free and fair election and I will beat both Wike and Tony Cole hands down. I still maintain that the Wike-led administration is a selfish government. I have the youths of the state to myself and they have vowed to vote for me come 2019.