2019: Buhari, 8 Govs, others storm A’Ibom as APC flags-off presidential campaign in South-South

It was pomp and fanfare at Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo in Akwa Ibom State as President Muhammadu Buhari, 8 Governors from All Progressives Congress (APC) states, National Working Committee members of APC and the Director General of President Muhammadu Buhari Campaign Organisation and Minister of Transportation, Mr. Rotimi Amaechi among others persuaded the people of South-South to vote APC in 2019 general elections. Addressing a mammoth crowed at the 30,000 capacity stadium in company of Governors of Kebbi, Ekiti, Ogun, lmo and Ondo states, President Buhari recalled that in 2015 his campaign was anchored on economy, security and corruption and announced that these areas have been addressed squarely in the last three years. Buhari further recalled that when he took over government from the People Democratic Party (PDP) in 2015, 17 local Government Areas but now the insurgents have been chased away from the affected council areas. In economic sector, President Buhari told supporters that farmers have been empowered to ensure food sufficiency as a basis to diversify the economy and assured that more would be achieved in the second tenure. President Buhari also assured the people of South-South that corruption fought headlong in the past 3 years. “When I was military President, I arrested Governors and, ministers but now that I am in Agbada I follow due process. I continue to fight corruption. ” Although President Buhari did not mentioned locations of properties seized and amount of money recovered from corrupt public office holders in the last one year, he confirmed that assets and cash have recovered. “We have seized properties, collect money but we would tell Nigerians what we have recovered so far”. He assured that no Nigerian will regret voting him back to power in the general elections. In his speech, the former Governor of Akwa Ibom assured president Buhari that the 2019 presidential election is between what he described as “integrity and other candidates.” Speaking at the rally, the National Chairman of All Progressive Congress Adams Oshomole berated the presidential candidates of People Democratic Party (PDP) Atiku Abubakar for his plans to privatise the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) saying Nigeria cannot be managed by greedy capitalists. Oshiomhole then presented flags to the APC governorship candidates in the south South geopolitical zones putting to rest all issues and litigations arising from the party primary elections. The candidates were Obong Nsima Ekere, Akwa Ibom State, Tonye Cole, Rivers State, Senator John Owan Eno, Cross River State and Great Ogboru of Delta State.