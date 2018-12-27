2019: Borno APC reconciliation c’ttee urges synergy among members

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Peace and Reconciliation Committee in Borno has called on members to bury their differences and work for the success of the part in the 2019 general elections. The Secretary of the committee, Alhaji Kaka-Shehu Lawan, made the appeal on Thursday in Maiduguri during presenting of report to the state Chairman of the party, Alhaji Ali Dalori. Lawan said that it was imperative that members should promote discipline and unity in the party to enable its candidates to win election at all levels. He said that the committee had presented its recommendations to the state’s leadership of the party to study and implement. Lawan said that some of the recommendations stressed the need for dialogue with the aggrieved members to facilitate effective reconciliation. “Aggrieved members who went to court are also enjoined to withdrew their cases, and seek redress within the framework of the party machinery,” he said. Lawan said that the committee had invited and met with 186 candidates who lost the party’s primaries elections. “The candidates include four governorship aspirants; four senatorial, 36 House of Representatives and 136 State House of Assembly candidates,’’ he said. According to him, 10 aggrieved members had dragged the party to court, noting that they include six governorship candidates, one senatorial and two House of Assembly candidates. The secretary said that a candidate for the Monguno State Constituency election had withdrawn his case before the court sequel to the intervention by the committee. In his response, Dalori commended the committee for a good job. He reiterated the readiness of the party’s leadership to implement its recommendations. The Borno Chapter of the APC had on Oct. 24 set up a committee to reconcile members who were aggrieved over the outcome of its primary election in the state.