2019: Atiku, Obasanjo not threat to Buhari, APC – Senatorial Aspirant

A chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Benue State, Comrade Daniel Onjeh, has said that both Atiku and the former president, Olusegun Obasanjo’s endorsement is not a threat to both President Muhammadu Buhari and the party.

Onje described the recent political wrangling surrounding the emergence of former vice president, Atiku Abubakar, as presidential flag bearer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as ‘deranged views of lunatic fringe’.

Onjeh made the remarks in a press conference at the national secretariat of the party in Abuja on Friday said that, “Atiku is not a threat to President Buhari’s re-election in 2019”.

The Benue state zone C, senatorial aspirant who described President Buhari “as an epitome of integrity, transparency, and accountability”, argued that these qualities informed the adoption of the President by the African Union as the continent’s anticorruption champion

Lamenting that the PDP presidential candidate Atiku, has become a man whose wealth is a mystery hidden in a Pandora’s Box of riddles, as he has been mentioned in tales of corruption, shady and underhand deals.

“Atiku oversaw Obasanjo’s administration’s privatization process that has allegations of several misdemeanors and crimes of high treason hanging over his head with the name Atiku, also featuring prominently in the criminal investigation of an African American legislator who was later sentenced to jail.

Onje pointed that the corrupt cabal who became billionaires through the granting of oil wells by former military dictators, leeches and parasites all their lives, have ganged up to support Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.