2019: APGA reassures Nigerians of sound economic policy, good governance

The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) says it will liberate the under-privileged in the country from the shackles of oppression and bad governance. Exchanging views with newsmen recently in Awka, its Vice Presidential candidate for the 2019 general election, Chief Jerry Chukwueke, said APGA’s economic policy is people oriented, adding that the party will replicate the good governance being experienced in Anambra State under Governor Willie Obiano, who is also the National Leader and Chairman Board of Trustees of the party. Chief Chukwueke noted that in spite its meager resources, Anambra under APGA governments since 2006 is the fourth strongest economy amongst the thirty-six states and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja. He explained that the indisputable fact that Anambra is the safest state in the country at present was a clear indication of good governance. The APGA vice presidential candidate regretted the culture of electoral malpractices and thuggery which has bedeviled the nation’s political history and hoped that the unfortunate practice would not manifest in the 2019 general election. Chief Chukwueke equally observed that APGA more than any other political party has offered the most fundamental and comprehensive idea for the restructuring of the Nigerian-nation for lasting peace and stability.