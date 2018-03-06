2019: APGA promises fair, transparent primaries

The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) has said that its primaries for aspirants seeking to contest in the 2019 general elections would be free, fair, credible and transparent.

National Chairman of APGA, Dr Victor Oye, made the commitment in an interview with reporters in Awka.

Oye said while reacting to insinuations that some aspirants had been promised automatic tickets, that all nominations would be strictly in line with the party’s constitution and guidelines.

The APGA national chairman advised those aspiring for the party’s ticket for any elective position to embark on wooing support for themselves and the party in their various constituencies.

He also stressed that good stewardship and loyalty to the party remained major criteria for those seeking re-election under the party.

“APGA will hold transparent, credible primary for every elective office to be contested for in the 2019 general election,” he said.

Oye also spoke on Anambra politics, advising party members to allow Gov. Willie Obiano face the task of governance without distraction.

“Leave the governor alone to concentrate on the avowed task of effective governance which is his primary focus for now,’’ he said.

NAN