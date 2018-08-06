2019: APC vows to wrestle power from PDP in Enugu

Ahead of the 2019 general elections, the All Progressive Congress (APC) has vowed to wrestle power from the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Enugu state, saying the umbrella symbol party has failed the citizens in virtually all sectors of the economy.

It insisted the time has come for the electorates in the state to open their eyes and say no to bad governance, which it alleged had remained a serious cog in the wheel of progress and development of the state in the past 20 years PDP has been piloting its affairs.

The Enugu state APC governorship aspirant and former Attorney General and Commissioner for justice in the state, Barr. Ifeanyi, Nwoga while speaking at the weekend at his official declaration at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium Enugu at the weekend noted that education, health, water and sanitation infrastructure, among others in the state since 1999 have been in sham.

The governorship hopeful, who promised to fix the sectors if elected, said, his administration would introduce free tuition levy for indigent students of the state as well as embark on aggressive infrastructural development in all the three senatorial districts of the state.

He said, “Our people have been taking for granted for too long, so, if it pleases God, and man, (you people), I will be contesting for the governorship of Enugu State in 2019 under the platform of APC. I will run an anti corruption led government.”