2019: APC lauds party chairman, Buhari’s reconciliation move

The All Progressives Congress (APC), has commended the National Party Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole and President Muhammadu’s reconciliation of the aggrieved party members ahead of the 2019 general election saying it is a rightful move any sensible leader will take.

The party in a press statement on Sunday signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi said: “What President Muhammadu Buhari and Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, the National Chairman of our Party are doing, persuading every aggrieved member not to leave the Party, is what any responsible and sensible party leaders would do. Party politics is a game of number.

And that game is addition. If the PDP had the same presence of mind in 2015, perhaps the calamity that befell them would have been averted”.

The party, accusing the PDP of ‘looking for life after death’ said that after three years in the wilderness,” the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is understandably excited with possibility of hiding its irredeemably bad image under the heap of a new coalition.

“Like the vulture, PDP sees every altercation as a potential opportunity for a feast. If PDP is not alleging wild conspiracies, they are threatening to boycott elections or announcing fake defections. What is clear with all these is that no matter how long a leopard lives, it cannot change its spots”.

The party challenges the major opposition party, the PDP to face Nigerians on their own merit in 2019 and stop shopping around for supporters.