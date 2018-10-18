2019: APC appeal panel upholds Sen Shehu Sani as Kaduna Central candidate

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Appeal Committee Panel set up by the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party has upheld the decision of the party to return Senator Shehu Sani as the candidate of the party for the Kaduna Central Senatorial District.

In the copy of the panel report sighted by The Daily Times last night, the committee stated that the primary conducted by the electoral panel set up by Kaduna APC was done in contempt of a court order, saying that the only aspirant cleared by the APC to contest the election was Senator Shehu Sani.

Five aspirants contested the position including Senator Mohammed Sani Saleh, Usman Ibrahim, Samsuddeen Lawal Giwa, Mallam Ubah Sani and Senator Shehu Sani with Saleh, Ibrahim and Giwa questioning the decision to disqualify them and give automatic ticket to one of them and demanded fresh primaries.

The fifth aspirant, Mallam Ubah Sani did not file any report to the committee on why Shehu Sani was declared winner of the primary by the committee as he was appointed Political Adviser to Governor Nasir el-Rufai.

The panel also dismissed the two petitions against the party candidate in Kaduna North Senatorial District, Senator Aliyu Mohammed Lawal and Dr. Abba Ibrahim against Suleiman Abdu Kwari’s candidacy.

It also dismissed all petitions against the conduct of the House of Representatives seat and declared Ahmed Mohammed Munir Lere as the candidate of the party for Lere Federal Constituency, stressing that the candidate that was declared winner was indicted by a court of competent jurisdiction in 2008.

The panel also dismissed the petition by the former Inspector General of Police, Suleiman Abba against the conduct of the party primary for Jigawa South Senatorial District that his name was removed from the ballot paper, adding that he actually participated in the primary.

The panel asked the National Working Committee (NWC) to take an appropriate decision on the petition by Abdullahi Gomel who is a sitting Senator, while the case of Yusuf Shittu Galanbi for Jigawa Central has been overtaken by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) guideline.