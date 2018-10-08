2019: APC adopts Buhari as presidential candidate

…President scores 14. 8 million in direct primaries

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has affirmed the candidature of President Muhammadu Buhari as the party’s presidential candidate for the 2019 general election.

Buhari was affirmed Saturday night by delegates across the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja during the APC National Convention held at the Eagle Square, Abuja.

The President, who was the sole candidate of the APC presidential ticket, scored 14. 8 million in direct primaries earlier conducted in all states and the FCT.

Kayode Fayemi, Chairman of the Election Sub Committee of the National Convention, who announced the results, said Buhari scored a total of “14, 14, 842, 072 votes in the direct primaries”.

Fayemi noted that the procedure met the requirements of the Electoral Act and APC Electoral guidelines while the delegates made voice affirmation of the results from their respective states.

In his acceptance speech, Buhari queried the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) which had governed Nigeria for 16 years, up till May 2015, what it did with all the money earned under its watch.

He said: “Fellow Nigerians, think how much the PDP government earned between 1999 to 2015; Think what they did with it. Infrastructure down; Security down; 18 local governments of Nigeria under control of a hostile army of insurgents. Reserves depleted! Bankruptcy around the corner.

“What did they do with your money? he asked.

Buhari also commended all eligible members of the party who stepped down their ambition to allow him emerge as the party’s sole aspirant and now its candidate, saying that , “I thank you all for your encouragement and support, and I will not disappoint the people of Nigeria”.

He also said that his recent interactions with the international community have been very encouraging, adding that the international community is giving the Nigerian government the necessary support needed.

The president paid special tribute to the party’s national leadership, founding fathers and the Special National Presidential Convention Committee for organising what he described a perfect convention.

He maintained that the Federal Government was tackling corruption head-on, and it is also rebuilding the economy and developing infrastructure, adding that, “the APC is proud of its achievements”.