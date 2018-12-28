2019: Al-Makura presents N86.64bn appropriation bill to legislature

The Nasarawa state Governor, Umaru Tanko Al-makura yesterday, presented the 2019 Budget proposal of N86.64 billion to the State House of Assembly for consideration and approval.The budget which is tagged, Budget of Transition would continue to key in to people oriented projects that would have direct bearing on the lives of the people of the state.Al-Makura, who was represented by the State Commissioner of Finance, Mr. Ayuba Ayenaje, assured the assembly of full implementation of the budget if finally passed into law.“His worlds, on behalf Governor Tanko Al-Makura, I hereby present the 2019 appropriation bill of N86, 642, 599, 225 billion aimed at bringing the much dividend of democracy to the people of the state.“A total of N48,429,934,039 billion of the budget is earmarked for Recurrent expenditure while N31,038,994,046 of the total budget is earmarked as Capital Expenditure for the year 2019,”he stressed.The Governor, commended the state lawmakers and the people of the state for their cooperation and understanding urged them not to relent in their efforts in partnering with the executive to develop the state.Accordingly, he called on the legislature to give the budget speedy passage to enable the state government executes her projects.Speaker of the House, Ibrahim Balarabe-Abdullahi, assured the state government of the speedy passage of the budget.“We will partner with the governor to take the state to the next level. We also ensure that the budget is passed within the short period of time to enable the executive provide the much needed dividends of democracy to the people,” he said.Recall that on Nov.29, 2017 Gov Tanko Al-Makura presented the 2018 budget proposal of N122.8billion only to the state House of Assembly for consideration and approval.On Jan.24, 2018, the House passed the state’s 2018 appropriation bill of N125.4 billion into law by jerking up the budget byN2.6 billion.