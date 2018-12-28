2019: Akwa Ibom group lists conditions for Buhari

As President Mohammedu Buhari flags-off his presidential campaign in Akwa Ibom for the South-South, the Niger Delta Development Initiative in Akwa Ibom issued 12 points conditions for Buhari before they could support his second term ambition. The group listed restructuring, economic recovery, clean up of Ogoni land with other Niger Delta communities affected by oil exploration, completion of the East-West road and particular development attention in Akwa Ibom. In a release issued in Uyo yesterday, the group confirmed that the Niger Delta people would only support a presidential candidate who will pay attention to restructuring, true federalism and objectively fight against corruption. The release signed by the president Tom Buma and secretary Earnest Ukpe respectively, the group observed that all the former People Democratic Party (PDP) bigwigs have now been sanctified after their defection to the All Progressive Congress (APC) for support. The group further observed that the health status of president Buhari may not fit the rigorous demands of the office of the president and request for a candidate who will bear the burden. “Though we sympathize with the president as a human for his fragile health, Nigerians will want a very healthy and strong president who can cope with the rigorous demands of the office. We strongly doubt the current state of health of President will let him cope with the demands of his office,” the group said. Recalling the condition of the East -West road in the Niger Delta, the group maintained that the road project has been abandoned while only N3 billion naira out of N130 billion needed for Calabar Itu highway has been released to mobilize the contractor making the people of the region to believe that the project can turn out to be a political campaign point.