2019: Ahmed’s aide warns Christians against losing relevance

Former Secretary of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Kwara state and Special Assistant on Christian Affairs to the state governor, Reverend Cornelius Fawenu has called on Christians in the state to shun any divisive tendency that can impact negatively on their influence in the forthcoming general elections in the state.

Fawenu, who also once served as Assistant Secretary to CAN in the 19 northern states, made the call in Ilorin, the state capital in a chat with newsmen ahead of the public presentation of his book, Recipe for Peace and Good Governance.

According to Fawenu there is perhaps no time more significant than now for believers to come together and forge a common front that is presentable to contending political forces in order to instil the principles of Christianity on the act of governance.