2019: Agbakoba, Galadima lead 15 political parties, groups to merger talks

The Nigeria Intervention Movement (NIM) has finalised arrangement with about 15 leading political parties and movements to effect a merger towards joining forces to effectively dislodge the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) government by 2019.

The political parties and movement which has already signed on to the deal, expressed a strong desire and readiness to dissolve into a common political platform ahead of the elections.

Some of the gladiators and leaders nominated by NIM to drive the final stage of the merger are Dr Olisa Agbakoba, SAN, Engr Buba Galadima, Rt Hon Ghali Umar Naaba, Mr Donald Duke, Col Umar Dangiwa, Dr Abdujalil Tafawa Balewa, Senator Datti Baba Ahmed, Dr John Darah, Dr Olu Agunloye, Mallam Isa Ozi Salami among others.

It will be recalled that NIM and former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s Coalition for Nigeria Movement, CNM were front liners in the initiative that translated into the grand alliance of some like minded political parties and movements, which was recently launched as Coalition of United Political Parties, CUPP in Abuja two weeks ago.

NIM in a statement by its National Secretariat in Abuja and signed by its Media Assistant, Mr Olubori Isah Obafemi disclosed that the latest move became inevitable for NIM, as antecedents of electoral alliances in Nigeria has proved to be futile as it has ever barely achieved its purpose, due to political self interest of coalescing parties and their gladiators.

“Nigeria’s political history is clearly replete with failures of electoral alliance, especially as it concerns adopting common platforms or flag bearers of past alliances at the critical point of elections,” NIM stated.

It said that it is to that extent that its National Secretariat was mandated in June to embark on a national consultation with leaders of political parties for the purpose of exploring the prospects of initiating a formidable alliance or merger of frontline political parties

as well as groups that are yet to apply for registration with INEC or those with pending registration towards an understanding for a fusion into a common political platform for the 2019 elections in order to enable the required cohesion for ousting the ruling political platform in Nigeria

“So, in a bid to quickly wrap up the merger deal this week, for parties, which prefer merger to alliance, the National Secretariat of NIM, in a deft move to meet the statutory deadline for merger or fusion of parties in Nigeria.

It is expected to urgently send a formal notice to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in lieu of the 21 days notice required by INEC for the merger of political parties as stipulated by the Nigeria’s electoral act,

since it is very clear to aligning stakeholders that merger of political parties by the law is still achievable and it is the sure bet for defeating Nigeria’s ruling forces in 2019 and this will not prevent cooperation and collaboration with parties that simply prefers to operate only within the electoral alliance of CUPP, NIM assures.

Some of the fresh and neutral political morganisations already agreed by parties and stakeholders involved and to be proposed for INEC approval this week includes; Accord of All Democrats, AAD, Nigeria Intervention Movement, NIM, Zenith of Nigerian Patriots, ZNP, Alliance of All Progressives, AAP among others.

However, in the case of a likely delay by INEC, the merging parties have already slated two newly registered political parties for adoption at a joint national convention scheduled to hold in August 2019