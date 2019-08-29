Team Nigeria at the ongoing 12th African games in Moroco, has climbed third position on the overall medals’ table after adding more medals to its total haul on Wednesday, overtaking Morocco.

Team Nigeria has raked a total of 15 medals (4 Gold, 7 Silver, 4 Bronze), leading in athletics with weightlifting also contributing a fair share to the total medal haul.

Another giant stride achievement for the team is the victory of Tobi Amusan, who added another African Games title to her haul by winning the women’s 100m Hurdles in style, breaking Glory Alozie’s record during Johannesburg, 1999.

Grace Ayemoba, finished just outside the medal zone in 4th place with a time of 13.46s and with Kelechi Nwanaga’s last throw, successfully defended her African title won in Congo four years ago as she claimed victory in the women’s Javelin with marks of 55.88m was 50cm better than South Africa’s Joan Van Dyke who took silver, while her compatriot, Sunette Viljoen won Bronze in 53.44m.

Africa Youth Champion, Favour Ofili, continued in her remarkable run in the women’s 400m final as she ran a blistering 51.68s to take silver in the race.

The time recorded by Ofili has also secured for her a berth in the IAAF World Championships taking place in Doha next month.

The other Nigerian in the race and multiple national champion, Patience Okon-George, finished in a disappointing 5th place in 52.18s.

In the men’s final, Chidi Okezie, came from behind to claim Bronze, finished with a time of 45.61s.

There were also medals for Nigeria in the relays as the quartet of Joy Udo-Gabriel, Mercy Ntia-Obong, Adekunle Jasper and Rosemary Chukwuma got around the baton to win the women’s 4x100m relay final, crossing the line in 44.16s.

The men settled for silver as the quartet of Raymond Ekevwo, Divine Oduduru, Emmanuel Arowolo, and Usheoritse Itsekiri raced to a Season’s Best of 38.59s. Ghana won gold with 38.30s.

For weightlifting,Caroline Oko-Uokha won silver in the women’s 71kg (224kg), Clean-Jerk (116kg) and Snatch (95kg), as she lost out to Egypt’s Rania Mahmoud who clinched gold in all three categories.

Desmond Akano took silver in the men’s 89kg Snatch (149kg) and Clean-Jerk (180kg) class.

Aside from the gold in athletics, Uche Eke also won a gold medal for Nigeria in the Men’s Pommel Horse Individual Event (Gymnastics).

In all, Nigeria had raked in 24 gold, 20 silver and 20 bronze medals as at the close of action on Wednesday.