2018 UTMF: JAMB bars parents, illegal materials from exam centers

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) yesterday in Abuja barred parents and the use of prohibited materials at CBT centres during the forth coming unified tertiary matriculation Examination, UTME

JAMB registrar, Prof. Is-haq Oloyede who gave the directive after monitoring the conduct of the board’s mock examination at its CBT centre in Kogo and Veritas University, on Monday, in Abuja, explained that some parents may connive with examination officials to cheat during the UTME.

He further disclosed that about 211,000 candidates wrote the mock in some selected computer based test centres.

He said: “We urge the parents to keep away. You can see around here there are parents and I ask myself don’t they have some other things to do? We are not in a Kindgertaen School; you are preparing people for university education. And the parents come too much around; they want their children, their wards to pass at all cost

“It is not helpful; because these candidates will you follow them to the classroom? Lecturers and others will start taking undue advantage of them because they are not matured, they are not prepared for the task. I think parents should stay clear and allow the children to grow.”

The registrar also advised candidates against cheating during the examination. According to him, the board would monitor the system of every candidate to make sure they do not cheat.

He added that all electronic devices like phones, wristwatches, calculators and special eye glasses, biros, and others remained banned from the examination hall.

The prohibition of the above listed materials and other rules, he explained, are applicable to not only the candidates but to the supervisors and examiners.

“We urge the students to desist from any form of malpractices or short cuts to pass the examination.

“You are aware that we have banned some items from going into the examination hall, special glasses, wristwatches and many other things that we are aware our candidates are using to do some illicit activities.

“As many of the candidates are getting cleverer, the board is getting wiser. We have done everything possible to avoid the issue of log out.

When a student sees that the questions are difficult, he plays some pranks, remove some wires, pull out the cable, then there is problem.

We are monitoring every system now and when we discover that it is at your instance. You will carry your cross,” he added.