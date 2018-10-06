2018 Agric show: Stakeholders, farmers to discuss produce value addition, exports

Stakeholders and farmers will converge on Tudun Wada, Nasarawa State, on October 16 for the 2018 National Agricultural Show to strategise and discuss how to boost produce value addition and exports.

The National Coordinator of the National Agricultural Foundation (NAFN), Dr Samuel Negedu, said this while speaking with newsmen in Abuja on Thursday.

Negedu said that the discussion would also be geared toward creating awareness to ensure quality control of agricultural products so as to enable the products to meet international standards.

According to him, the theme of the show is “Strategies for Promoting Export of Agricultural Products.

“We have been exporting produce for a long time but we are now focusing on our agricultural products because we expect that there should be some measure of value addition.

“We do not want what used to happen, where Nigeria export primary products and other countries take the benefit and glory for the value addition, to keep repeating itself; it is a concern.

“We are worried about the fact that the government is promoting the process but the average potential exporter of agricultural products does not even know the processes involved in value addition.