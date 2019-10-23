The management of the Nigeria Women Football League (NWFL) says the 2018/2019 Nigeria Women Premier League (NWPL) Super 4 Tournament will hold from Oct. 29 to Nov. 3.

Ayo Abdulrahman, Chief Operating Officer of NWFL, disclosed in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja that the event would hold at the Agege Stadium in Lagos.

He added that, in view of prevailing situation, the participating clubs would be responsible for “their logistics’’ during the competition.

Abdulrahman listed the participating clubs as tournament defending champions Bayelsa Queens FC of Yenagoa, Rivers Angels of Port Harcourt, Adamawa Queens FC of Yola and Confluence Queens FC of Lokoja.

“The clubs, having finished top in their various groups during the regular season of the league, will compete to decide the season’s winners.’’

Bayelsa Queens defeated Nasarawa Amazons of Lafia 2-0 at the Agege Stadium to win the 2017/2018 season edition of the Super 4