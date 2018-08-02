2017 Miss Ghana resigns, says pageant is a big sham

2017 winner of Miss Ghana 2017 beauty pageant Margaret Dery has resigned.

Dery, who was crowned just 8 months ago announced her resignation on social media this morning.

She also took to Twitter to confirm the news, writing:

“Being a miss Ghana queen has honestly been one of the worst experiences of my life, yeah, I know it looks good on the outside, but it’s just one big sham on the inside. All that glitters is not gold. Ladies, you don’t need a crown on your head to succeed.”

She also added:

“Never be afraid to raise your voice for honesty, truth and compassion against injustice, lying and greed. No more will I cover up for anyone that doesn’t deserve it. The whole world will know the truth soon.”

The organisers via a statement issued on Tuesday, July 31, said;

“We wish Margaret Dery well in her next career and we do pray that she will uphold the ethics of professionalism, respect for contracts as well as show the necessary respect to the new authority she finds herself under.”