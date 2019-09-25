In a bid to tackle poverty in Kaduna State, a Non Governmental Organization ( NGO), Rigar Yanci International Foundation on Wednesday said it has trained over 2,000 less privileged women and widows in various skills.

The Director of the Foundation, Usman Musa disclosed this during a visit to the state Chairman of Christians Association of Nigeria (CAN) saying about 99 per cent of the beneficiaries were either widows, divorcees or young girls who acquired several skills in various professions.

He said so far, the beneficiaries had acquired skills in tailoring and design, leather work, Information Technology (IT), beads making and catering services among others.

Musa also revealed that the NGO is a non profit, non partisan human right group base with the zeal to uplift human dignity and respect among the women folks.

According to him, the foundation also engaged in advocating for peace and justice in communities in the state.

“Our foundation also teaches the advantages and importance of living together peacefully among communities, regardless of their faith, language and ethnic grouping.

“We also teach women on issues of human rights and when to seek for justice through appropriate channels to avoid jungle justice and violence.

“We encourage women to report all matters of conflict to the right channel and we give little push so that they can be heard and attended to,“ he said.

Musa commended CAN on its various interventions and dispute resolution efforts in Kaduna State and urged the organization to continue to support oneness and unity among residents.

The State Chairman of CAN, Rev Joseph Hayab thanked the organization for its good work in the state adding that: “CAN is always ready to support organizations that are working for humanity.

“We would also partner organizations that are working and fighting for good causes most especially for the common man,“ he said.

Hayab said CAN was involved both local and international efforts to intervene into issues and activities that promote women and children.

“Issues of women poverty eradication are among our greatest challenges and we need more collaborations to support them.

“By working together we will surely overcome the challenge and build a better society with women playing vital role in community development,“ he said.

The CAN chairman stressed the need for peaceful coexistence among all citizens irrespective of religious or ethnic differences.

Hayab said many feuds and communal disputes are caused by elites who failed to deliver social services to communities but use religion and ethnicity to divide the people.

He called on all residents to be their brothers’ keepers and not to allow politicians to divide them along religious or ethnic lines.(NAN)