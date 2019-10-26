The Federal Fire Service, Zone G, in Minna, Niger State, has received 200 newly recruited firemen to beef up its operation in the zone, Mr Daramola Clement, Deputy Controller of Fire, has said.

Clement said on Saturday, that the Federal Fire Service, Zone G, which has its headquarters in Minna, covers Niger, Kwara and Kogi states.

He said that for the service to perform maximally in the zone, it was essential that the Federal Government and Niger Government should build ultra modern fire stations in the zone to help tackle fire outbreaks and other emergencies.

“The advantages of befitting fire stations now that we have received over 200 newly recruited firemen in Zone G cannot be over-emphasised.

“This is the only way we can move forward in fire-fighting in the state and in the zone at large.

“In this zone, we have two Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) depots in Niger, so also in Kwara, and NNPC pump station in Kogi,” Clement said.

The deputy controller said that Niger being the zone’s headquarters, it needed to be adequately equipped in order to complement the efforts of the state fire service in the event of fire outbreaks and other emergencies.

He said that Suleja was a flash point, hence the need for a befitting fire station with fire engines and other fire-fighting appliances to prevent and fight fires in emergencies.

Clement thanked the Niger government for providing the service with a temporary office accommodation, and commended the Niger State Fire Service for the cooperation it had enjoyed since the creation of the zonal headquarters in the state.